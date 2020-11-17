Advertisement

Conan O’Brien leaves long run in late night for a new show on HBO Max

In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the...
In this May 15, 2019 file photo shows late night talk show host Conan O'Brien at the WarnerMedia Upfront in New York.(Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP, File)
By CNN Staff
Published: Nov. 17, 2020 at 3:01 PM MST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Conan O’Brien is ending his nearly 30 year run as a late night television host, but has big plans in the works.

He will host a new weekly variety series for Warner Media’s new streaming service, HBO Max.

O’Brien’s weekly late night show on TBS will end after its 10th season in June. His travel series, “Conan Without Borders,” will continue as occasional specials.

There is no word on when O’Brien’s new variety show will debut.

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Jared Polis during a news conference on Oct. 20, 2020.
Gov. Polis to call special legislative session to discuss economic relief for families, businesses during pandemic
COVID-19 generic
COVID-19 cases skyrocket to more than 5,000 within Pueblo County
Crews responded to a gas line fire in Colorado Springs on 11/16/20.
Colorado Springs firefighters respond to ‘natural gas feed’ fire; 1 person injured
Monday's Most Wanted, Nov. 16, 2020
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 16
1 killed in fatal crash north of Pueblo

Latest News

MGN Image
Colorado inmate dies after experiencing COVID-19 symptoms
Pueblo homicide investigation 11/17/20
Deadly shooting under investigation in Pueblo
The Pfizer vaccine trial has reached its safety milestone and the company is preparing to file...
Pfizer files for authorization on coronavirus vaccine
Pfizer is planning to test distribution of its COVID-19 vaccine, which must be kept at sub-zero...
Volunteers still needed to test variety of COVID-19 vaccines
Generic hospital capacity graphic.
Parkview Medical Center in Pueblo hit capacity Monday morning, back to accepting patients Tuesday afternoon