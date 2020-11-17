Advertisement

Avalanche unveil reverse Retro Jersey

Quebec Nordiques-Themed Jersey A Nod To Franchise’s Past & Present
avs unveil new retro jersey
avs unveil new retro jersey(Michael Martin | KKTV)
By Taylor Kilgore
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 5:24 PM MST
DENVER (KKTV) - The Colorado Avalanche unveiled its newest reverse retro jersey Monday featuring a blend of the Avalanche Franchise’s past and present.

The Avs franchise used to be known as the Quebec Nordiques, but they moved to Denver in 1995, after 16 years in the NHL in Quebec City. The Reverse Retro jersey is based on the uniform the organization wore during its time in Quebec City as the Nordiques.  The crest features the iconic Nordiques igloo logo, modernized in the Avalanche’s color scheme.  The hem showcases the return of the fleur-de-lis symbol, modeled from Quebec’s provincial flag, with a fleur-de-lis patch also placed on each shoulder.

“The Avalanche’s reverse retro jersey is unique in that it represents our club’s rich history and bright future, utilizing the Nordiques' iconic marks and remixed in the Avalanche’s beloved burgundy and blue,” said Declan Bolger, Senior Vice President & Chief Marketing Officer for the Colorado Avalanche and Kroenke Sports & Entertainment. “The sweater pays tribute to the franchise’s time in Quebec City, the first 25 seasons in Colorado, and will be popular for not only Avalanche and Nordiques fans, but for all fans of the game.”

The new jerseys are available for purchase, here.

