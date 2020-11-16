WANTED: Carjacking suspect out of Pueblo, seen with an accomplice at a storage unit burglary Monday morning

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are asking for help with identifying a carjacking suspect.

A photo of the suspect and an accomplice in a separate crime are at the top of this article. Investigators say a person was carjacked at about 7:15 in the morning in Pueblo. A blue Toyota Tacoma was taken. About one hour later the stolen vehicle was used in a burglary at a storage unit.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).

If you have any information on the identity of the individuals, please contact crimes stoppers at 542-STOP (7867). pic.twitter.com/3TjBvBn5Ca — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) November 16, 2020

