WANTED: Carjacking suspect out of Pueblo, seen with an accomplice at a storage unit burglary Monday morning
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:47 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Authorities in Pueblo are asking for help with identifying a carjacking suspect.
A photo of the suspect and an accomplice in a separate crime are at the top of this article. Investigators say a person was carjacked at about 7:15 in the morning in Pueblo. A blue Toyota Tacoma was taken. About one hour later the stolen vehicle was used in a burglary at a storage unit.
If you have any information that could help police, you’re asked to call Crime Stoppers at 719-542-STOP (7867).
