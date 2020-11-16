Voice of the consumer: Free memory screenings during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month

Our 11 News Call For Action team pens a weekly column for our news partner The Gazette. Previous columns can be found here.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month. According to the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA), Alzheimer’s disease is not a normal part of aging. It currently impacts more than 5.8 million Americans, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that number could grow to 14 million by 2060. Roughly 76,000 families in Colorado have a loved one battling Alzheimer’s.

AFA recommends people get a memory screening if they experience frequent memory loss that impacts their daily life, including becoming disoriented to time and place. Other common symptoms include struggling to complete familiar tasks, trouble following or initiating a conversation, repeatedly putting items in locations they don’t belong and changes in mood.

Since November is Alzheimer’s Awareness Month, AFA is offering free memory screenings every Monday, Wednesday and Friday. The screenings are virtual and can be done in English or Spanish. To schedule an appointment, call 866-232-8484. There is no minimum age or insurance requirements. You just need a computer, smartphone or tablet that has a camera.

“Just as we get regular screenings for other parts of our bodies, we need to make sure we get a checkup from the neck up as well,” said Charles J. Fuschillo, Jr., AFA’s president and CEO. “If you’re having memory issues, it’s important to get them checked out; if you’re not, it’s still valuable to get a baseline. Be proactive about your brain health during Alzheimer’s Awareness Month and get a memory screening.”

During the screening, you will be asked a series of questions to gauge memory, language, thinking skills and other intellectual functions. The screening usually takes 10 to 15 minutes.

According to AFA, early detection is vital. The sooner someone is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, the sooner they can start taking medicine to slow the progression of symptoms. In some cases, memory problems are not caused by Alzheimer’s but due to vitamin deficiencies, thyroid problems or sleep apnea. A memory screening will be able to help identify those problems, as well.

The Alzheimer’s Association is also offering a series of free webinars during November to help families better understand and communicate with loved ones who have Alzheimer’s. Some of the webinar topics include Effective Communication Strategies, Understanding and Responding to Dementia-related Behavior, COVID-19 and Caregiving, and Legal and Financial Planning for Alzheimer’s. The webinars are free, but you do have to sign up in advance. For a full schedule and to register, go to www.alz.org/crf, click “Alzheimer’s Association Program and Events” and then select “Alzheimer’s Education Programs.”

You can also call the Alzheimer’s Association Helpline at 800-272-3900. It’s available 24/7.

