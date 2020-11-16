Advertisement

Sexual abuse claims against Boy Scouts surpass 82,000

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to...
The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to use the process to establish a compensation fund for abuse victims.(Source: CNN/file)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:10 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The New York Times reported that more than 82,000 people have filed sex abuse claims against the Boy Scouts of America ahead of Monday night’s deadline.

Victims' lawyers say the claims far outnumber the accusations against the U.S. Catholic Church.

The organization filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection in February and said it plans to use the process to establish a compensation fund for abuse victims.

Victims have until 5 p.m. Eastern Monday to file a claim in a federal bankruptcy court in Delaware, detailing the abuse, how it impacted them and details about the alleged abuser. The claims will then be vetted.

The Boy Scouts released a statement Sunday, saying: “We are devastated by the number of lives impacted by past abuse in scouting and moved by the bravery of those who came forward. We are heartbroken that we cannot undo their pain. We are deeply sorry.”

Copyright 2020 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKTV
Teller County moving to “high risk” level on COVID-19 dial; casinos to close
Police said despite how bad the damage looks, no one involved in the crash suffered serious...
Injuries reported in head-on collision near Old Colorado City
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Sedalia
Caleb Leroux
Autistic teen missing since Saturday night

Latest News

The State Dept. is preventing the transmission of official communications to President-elect...
Biden team ponders vaccine plans as Trump stalls handoff
Virginia players celebrate after defeating Texas Tech 85-77 in the overtime in the championship...
NCAA in talks with Indianapolis to host all of March Madness
In this July 27, 2020, file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
2nd coronavirus vaccine shows overwhelming success in U.S. tests
Time spent playing video games can be good for mental health, according to a new study by...
Study suggests video games can help mental health
Stock futures surged Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, on news of a Pfizer coronavirus vaccine and on the...
S&P 500 adds to record, Dow heads for own on vaccine hopes