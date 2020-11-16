Search continues Monday for teen missing after canoe capsized in Clear Creek Reservoir

BUENA VISTA, Colo. (KKTV) - The search for a missing high schooler has now become a recovery mission.

“Sadly, the search goes on,” Colorado Parks and Wildlife said Sunday night.

The boy went into the Clear Creek Reservoir Saturday evening after his canoe capsized. He had been duck hunting with a friend at the time and both boys went under after the canoe toppled over. Only one boy came out.

"Witnesses told Colorado Parks and Wildlife officers the two teens fell in the water when their canoe flipped in strong winds shortly before 5 p.m. in water estimated to be 30 to 50 feet deep. Two CPW officers responded and found the mother of one boy and the father of the other on shore. The man swam out to the canoe and the CPW officers helped as he rescued one of the boys, the CPW area wildlife manager for the region said in a news release.

Wildlife officers and river rangers searched the reservoir until 4 a.m. Sunday but were unable to locate the teen. The search and rescue mission became a search and recovery mission Sunday as the hours passed.

Rescue efforts by @COParksWildlife team went on as temps dropped into teens, water temp hit 30 degrees and sustained winds blew 20 mph. Canoe washed ashore across the lake with other items. CPW Marine Evidence Recovery Team using underwater drone w/ sonar & video. (2/2) pic.twitter.com/jftBonKLF6 — CPW SE Region (@CPW_SE) November 15, 2020

Sunday’s efforts were temporarily suspended after nightfall and will resume Monday morning. Colorado Parks and Wildlife says additional resources will be brought in.

The teen has only been identified as a student at Buena Vista High School. Clear Creek Reservoir is located about 15 miles north of Buena Vista just west of Highway 24.

