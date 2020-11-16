Pikes Peak Library District to restrict access to buildings beginning Nov. 18

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With coronavirus cases surging across the Front Range, the Pikes Peak Library District says it is restricting access into its buildings beginning Wednesday.

As part of the new restrictions, patrons will no longer be allowed inside the browse books. Patrons will still be allowed in to use the computers, but on a reservation basis only.

The library district will continue to make curbside service available, as well as 24/7 returns outside the library.

“This decision was made in response to what’s happening in our community -- and in the best interest of everyone -- using guidance from local and state public health officials. It allows us to safely continue providing access to important library resources and services while reducing people’s risk of exposure to COVID-19 during a time when local cases and hospitalizations are spiking,” the library district said in a statement on its website.

