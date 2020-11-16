Pikes Peak Library District to restrict access to buildings beginning Nov. 18
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - With coronavirus cases surging across the Front Range, the Pikes Peak Library District says it is restricting access into its buildings beginning Wednesday.
As part of the new restrictions, patrons will no longer be allowed inside the browse books. Patrons will still be allowed in to use the computers, but on a reservation basis only.
The library district will continue to make curbside service available, as well as 24/7 returns outside the library.
“This decision was made in response to what’s happening in our community -- and in the best interest of everyone -- using guidance from local and state public health officials. It allows us to safely continue providing access to important library resources and services while reducing people’s risk of exposure to COVID-19 during a time when local cases and hospitalizations are spiking,” the library district said in a statement on its website.
Other information for bookworms to know (courtesy of ppld.org/covid-19):
- Our libraries will only allow patrons inside if they have a reservation to use a computer. Call 719-389-8968 or your local library to make a reservation. Soon we’ll offer printing, copying, scanning, and/or faxing by appointment, but service availability will vary by location. (PPLD still requires face coverings to enter our facilities and encourages everyone to stay six feet apart at all times.)
- While you won’t be able to browse our physical collection, curbside services remain available, in addition to 24/7 returns, outside of all libraries. Simply drive, bike, or walk up to pick up items on hold or a wireless print job! (Check your library’s curbside hours and procedures before heading out.)
- Have a question? Ask a librarian! You can still connect with our staff by phone, live chat, or email. Or, book an appointment with one of our specialized librarians.
- Take advantage of our large digital collection, extensive hub of online resources, and many virtual programs available for all ages and interests. Browse our Online Catalog, conduct research, or participate in a Library event from almost anywhere, anytime. Get started using our Library remotely!
- Need WiFi? It should be accessible outside most library facilities for anyone to use, day or night.
- Cloth face coverings or masks are required by all patrons and staff to enter all libraries. (If you do not have one, PPLD can provide you with a single-use mask at no cost. Some exemptions do apply, such as for those under the age of 2, which aligns with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention.)
- Staff regularly sanitizes frequently touched items like handles, counters, and copiers. Computers are cleaned between each use.
- Other areas and items that are temporarily unavailable or closed to the public: Browsing the collection, or using furniture, water fountains, children’s play area, meeting and study rooms, studios, and makerspaces.
