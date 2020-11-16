Off-target: Lock throws 4 picks, Broncos routed by Raiders

Drew Lock threw four interceptions as the Denver Broncos fell 37-12 to the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The young quarterback has now thrown 10 interceptions in his last five games. Lock was under constant pressure by the Raiders and took one hit that appeared to hurt his ribs. He said he was fine.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio didn’t think of replacing Lock with backup Brett Rypien late in the game. Fangio wanted to see Lock fight through the subpar performance.

11/15/2020 7:43:13 PM (GMT -7:00)