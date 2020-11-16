Advertisement

Off-target: Lock throws 4 picks, Broncos routed by Raiders

Broncos (3-6) drop second straight game
Broncos QB Drew Lock looks on during a 37-12 loss Sunday to the Las Vegas Raiders
Broncos QB Drew Lock looks on during a 37-12 loss Sunday to the Las Vegas Raiders(Other)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 10:40 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Drew Lock threw four interceptions as the Denver Broncos fell 37-12 to the Raiders in Las Vegas.

The young quarterback has now thrown 10 interceptions in his last five games.  Lock was under constant pressure by the Raiders and took one hit that appeared to hurt his ribs. He said he was fine.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio didn’t think of replacing Lock with backup Brett Rypien late in the game. Fangio wanted to see Lock fight through the subpar performance. 

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

11/15/2020 7:43:13 PM (GMT -7:00)

Most Read

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
KKTV
Teller County moving to “high risk” level on COVID-19 dial; casinos to close
Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
Police said despite how bad the damage looks, no one involved in the crash suffered serious...
Injuries reported in head-on collision near Old Colorado City
D-20 logo.
D-20 announces all middle and high schools will transition to eLearning starting Monday

Latest News

Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
Game between Arizona State and Colorado shelved due to virus
CHSAA
CHSAA football playoff brackets released
Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf...
Dustin Johnson coasts to 5-shot win and 1st Masters title
Switchbacks FC head coach Alan Koch
Switchbacks FC head coach Alan Koch resigns after one season