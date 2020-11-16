Northbound I-25 closed just north of Pueblo following fatal crash
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 6:33 AM MST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash involving a semi has shut down northbound I-25 just north of Pueblo early Monday morning.
According to State Patrol, three vehicles collided at mile marker 105 just after 4:30 a.m. Immediately following the original crash, one of the people involved was hit by an oncoming semi-truck. At this point in the investigation, State Patrol is investigating that collision as a suicide.
Injuries to the others involved in the three-car crash are unknown.
The Pueblo West Fire Department says the closure is at exit 104 and is expected to last for several hours.
If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.