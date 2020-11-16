Northbound I-25 closed just north of Pueblo following fatal crash

PUEBLO WEST, Colo. (KKTV) - A deadly crash involving a semi has shut down northbound I-25 just north of Pueblo early Monday morning.

According to State Patrol, three vehicles collided at mile marker 105 just after 4:30 a.m. Immediately following the original crash, one of the people involved was hit by an oncoming semi-truck. At this point in the investigation, State Patrol is investigating that collision as a suicide.

Injuries to the others involved in the three-car crash are unknown.

The Pueblo West Fire Department says the closure is at exit 104 and is expected to last for several hours.

TRAFFIC ALERT- I-25 is CLOSED Northbound at exit 104. Crews are on scene of a fatal accident. Pueblo West residents can expect heavy traffic on Purcell due to closure. The closure is expected to last the next several hours. — Pueblo West Fire (@PuebloWestFire) November 16, 2020

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, call the Suicide Prevention Hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

