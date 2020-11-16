MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 16

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A hit-and-run suspect is among this week’s “Most Wanted.”

Dy Nali Malik Gilbert is accused of leaving the scene of an accident causing bodily injury. He also faces charges of burglary, menacing with a weapon, and possession of a weapon by a previous offender. The 21-year-old is described as a 5-foot-9. 140-pound Black male with black hair and brown eyes.

Twenty-year-old Noah Burton is wanted on a long list of charges, including aggravated motor vehicle theft, possession of a weapon by a previous offender, theft, and failure to appear in court. He is described as a 5-foot-6, 125-pound white male with brown hair and brown eyes.

Brock Kogan, 31, is accused of aggravated motor vehicle theft and is also wanted on drug charges. Kogan is described as white, 5-foot-10, 160 pounds, and has brown hair and blue eyes.

Holli Henson, 35, is wanted for allegedly stealing a car and vehicular eluding. She is described as a white female with brown hair and brown eyes and is 5-foot-8 and 160 pounds.

Paul Gonzalez, 25, faces charges of assault, menacing, harassment, and witness/victim intimidation. He is described as a 5-foot-10, 167-pound white male with black hair and brown eyes.

Trevon Arnell, 20, is wanted on charges of assault with a deadly weapon causing serious bodily injury, felony menacing with weapon, and tampering with evidence. He’s described as a Black male standing 5-foot-11 and weighing 140 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

If you know the whereabouts of one or more of these fugitives, call Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP or 719-542-STOP if in Pueblo. Crime Stoppers tips can be made anonymously and could earn you a cash reward.

