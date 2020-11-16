Advertisement

Man with knife robs store, steals video games

(KOLN)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 7:43 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A robber is on the run after threatening a clerk at knifepoint and getting away with an arnful of video games and consoles.

Police say the suspect posed as a customer earlier Sunday, browsing the store for an “extensive" period of time before leaving without purchasing anything. He returned just before 5 p.m., showed a knife to the clerk and helped himself to merchandise.

The suspect is described as a 5-foot-7 white man wearing a tan jacket and a black and white face covering with a skull design. The name of the business was not released, but there is a Game Stop in the street block provided by police, 3200 East Platte.

Anyone with information should call the Colorado Springs Police Department at 719-444-7000. Anonymous calls can be placed to Crime Stoppers at 719-634-STOP.

