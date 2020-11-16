Advertisement

It’s Waffle House in a can: Bacon & Kegs! ale

Bacon makes everything better
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.
The brew is flavored with a salty, savory and smokey bacon extract.(Source: Oconee Brewing Company)
By Ed Payne
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 4:31 PM MST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – If you’d like a little bacon with your beer, a Georgia brewer and Waffle House have a collaboration for you.

The Oconee Brewing company calls its creation “Bacon & Kegs!”

“The beloved scent of bacon stands out from the typical medium hop aroma of a red ale,” the brewer’s website says.

“The malty sweetness of the base beer blends perfectly with the salty, savory, and smokey bacon extract to create a delicious and unique beer.”

The company says the brew pairs well with breakfast food items.

Anyone surprised?

Copyright 2020 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKTV
Teller County moving to “high risk” level on COVID-19 dial; casinos to close
Police said despite how bad the damage looks, no one involved in the crash suffered serious...
Injuries reported in head-on collision near Old Colorado City
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Sedalia
Caleb Leroux
Autistic teen missing since Saturday night

Latest News

D-20 logo.
D-20 to transition elementary schools to eLearning temporarily after Thanksgiving break
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
Rep.-elect Tony Gonzales (R-TX) discusses New Member Orientation
The corporate headquarters of PNC Financial Services Group Inc. is shown in Pittsburgh,...
PNC to buy US unit of Spain’s BBVA bank for $11.6 billion
The Hulu + Live TV plan will increase $10 from $54.99 a month to $64.99 a month.
Hulu + Live TV to increase by 18%