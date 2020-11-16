Advertisement

Game between Arizona State and Colorado shelved due to virus

Colorado (2-0) will search for replacement game, per AD Rick George
Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
Folsom Field, Boulder, CO
By JOHN MARSHALL
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 11:30 PM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Arizona State’s game against Colorado next Saturday has been canceled, the second straight game the Sun Devils will miss due to positive COVID-19 tests.

The Pac-12 announced cancelation of the game due to Arizona State not having enough scholarship players available to meet the conference’s 53-player minimum. Arizona State’s game against California on Saturday was canceled after numerous Sun Devils players and coaches, including head coach Herm Edwards, tested positive for COVID-19.

The Mid-American Conference also had its first cancellation Sunday. Ohio’s game at Miami on Tuesday night was called off because of roster issues related to COVID-19 with the Bobcats.

11/15/2020 3:46:31 PM (GMT -7:00)

