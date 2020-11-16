Advertisement

Colorado Springs mayor concerned item 2B passing will discourage potential park land donors

By Melissa Henry
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 9:32 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado Springs mayor says he’s concerned less land will be donated for future parks because of a ballot issue citizens voted on earlier this month.

Ballot items 2B and 2C outlined different ways to approve city park land deals. Item 2B said city deals to accept a new park land donation have to go to an election and be decided on by the voters. Item 2C said city deals to accept a new park land donation have to go to a city council vote, and receive 7 out of 9 council member votes.

Item 2B got more votes than 2C, meaning it is now the law.

“It takes longer. It’s more expensive. I think it will discourage potential donors of parkland to go through that process," said Mayor John Suthers. “Also you’re going to have an electorate that simply doesn’t know as much about the pros and cons of the issues than 9 city council members would.”

Those who support 2B over 2C though say city land donation deals should have to be approved by the voters, compared to a city council vote.

For context, consider Garden of the Gods park. Hundreds of acres of land were donated to the city. In exchange, the city gave the donor roughly 8 acres of other land. Now, all deals like that will have to be voted on by Colorado Springs citizens.

Mayor Suthers added, that election process can take months to a year or more, depending on when the next election is or when the city is able to have a special election. If the decision was left up to a city council vote, they could deice to approve or disapprove a deal in as little as a month’s time.

In addition, the mayor said, referring to potential land donors, “They’re not going to want to spend the money to educate the voters as to why it’s a good deal for them, so they’re just going to say, forget it.”

Item 2B was listed before 2C on the ballot simply because of the results of a random hat drawing. Mayor Suthers said that simple detail - the fact that many voters likely read 2B before 2C- could be why 2B got more votes.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KKTV
Teller County moving to “high risk” level on COVID-19 dial; casinos to close
Police said despite how bad the damage looks, no one involved in the crash suffered serious...
Injuries reported in head-on collision near Old Colorado City
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Sedalia
Caleb Leroux
Autistic teen missing since Saturday night

Latest News

11.16.20
Warming up this week
Monday's Most Wanted, Nov. 16, 2020
MONDAY’S MOST WANTED: Nov. 16
Hurricane Iota was forecast to drop 8 to 16 inches of rain in northern Nicaragua, Honduras,...
Hurricane Iota now a Category 5 storm near Central America
Man with knife robs store, steals video games