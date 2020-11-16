Colorado Springs firefighters respond to ‘natural gas feed’ fire
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 2:01 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado Springs were called to a “natural gas feed” fire on Monday.
Just before 2 p.m. CSFD tweeted a video of what they were up against:
The natural gas fire was burning in the 3900 block of Barrelwood Ct. The neighborhood is just to the northeast of E. Woodmen Road and Rangewood Dr.
This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.
