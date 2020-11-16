Colorado Springs firefighters respond to ‘natural gas feed’ fire

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Firefighters in Colorado Springs were called to a “natural gas feed” fire on Monday.

Just before 2 p.m. CSFD tweeted a video of what they were up against:

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews working to control natural gas feed fire. pic.twitter.com/C4PdgY3z9s — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 16, 2020

The natural gas fire was burning in the 3900 block of Barrelwood Ct. The neighborhood is just to the northeast of E. Woodmen Road and Rangewood Dr.

This is a developing story and as more information becomes available this article will be updated.

