CHSAA football playoff brackets released

The six-week regular season is behind us. Now, Colorado state football playoff brackets are set.

CHSAA released playoff seeding and quarterfinal matchups for all seven football classifications. Most quarterfinals games will be played Nov. 21, with specific dates and times to be finalized at a later date. All state final games will be played at CSU-Pueblo’s Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl between Dec. 3-5.

Three Pikes Peak region teams qualified for the 4A state playoff bracket. Palmer Ridge, the defending 3A state championship, will play Pine Creek, the reigning 4A state champs in the opening round. Fountain Fort-Carson (5-1) will play Ponderosa in the opening round.

The Colts of Pueblo South (4-0) won all four of their games after their schedule was shortened due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are the lone Southern Colorado team to qualify for state playoffs in 3A.

Time to clock in and get down to business. #BuiltDifferent #COLTure pic.twitter.com/CK4fsUG7Zz — Pueblo South Football (@PuebloSouthFB) November 15, 2020

Local qualifiers:

4A:

(2) Palmer Ridge vs (7) Pine Creek

(3) Ponderosa vs (6) Fountain-Fort Carson

3A:

(4) Pueblo South vs (5) Mead

2A:

(2) Sterling vs (7) Lamar

1A:

(3) Florence vs (6) Centauri

8-Man:

(3) Fowler vs (6) Merino

6-Man:

(1) Fleming vs (8) Kit Carson

(4) Granada vs (5) Eads

(3) Cheyenne Wells vs (6) Prairie

