UPDATE: Missing 11-year-old found safe

Keyondiah has been missing since the morning of Nov. 16, 2020.
Keyondiah has been missing since the morning of Nov. 16, 2020.(Aurora Police Department)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 16, 2020 at 12:11 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) -

UPDATE (1 p.m.): Police say Keyondiah has been found safe.

______________________________________

PREVIOUS: Police in Aurora are asking for help finding a missing child.

Eleven-year-old Keyondiah was last seen around 7 Monday morning walking in the area of 2000 S. Paris St. She may have been heading towards the 11900 block of East Harvard Avenue. Because of her young age, law enforcement is worried about her safety.

Kenyodiah was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a hood, blue jeans and tan slippers. If you know where she is or have seen her Monday, call 911 right away.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

