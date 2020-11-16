‘A man who led the way for people like me;' 97 y/o COS man awarded Congressional Gold Medal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - It’s very safe to say young Franklin Macon would be proud of the person he turned out to be.

On Sunday- with careful COVID-19 precautions in place- the 97-year-old was awarded his 2nd Congressional Gold Medal for his WWII Civil Air Patrol Service.

Mr. Macon will be the first to say it himself- the road he traveled to where he is now was difficult. He endured and fought through some of our country’s worst segregation battles in history. That’s why award participants say it was so important to recognize him formally.

Tears came to Franklin’s eyes as the Adjutant General of Colorado, Brigadier General Laura L. Clellan, placed the medal into his hands.

Also in attendance was Lieutenant Colonel Rochelle Kimbrell, the first African American woman Air Force fighter pilot. Rochelle says without the progress Mr. Macon made along with all other Civil Air Patrol members and Tuskegee Airmen she wouldn’t be where she is today.

“These gentlemen went through hard times as black Americans getting into the Air Force and flying airplanes against all odds. I knew I wanted to be a pilot since I was in fourth grade and if they hadn’t gone out and done that then there would have been more trails for me to blaze,” Lt. Colonel Kimbrell says.

Lt. Colonel Rochelle Kimbrell adds there’s a lot of lessons people can take away from stories like Mr. Macon’s. One of those things; to respect and appreciate the contributions each individual can make.

“There’s a lot out there so I think people need to open their hearts and open their minds and their spirits and learn from one another because everyone has a story. You’d be surprised when you do ask questions of people at their heart level of who they are. Everyone has an impact to have," Lt. Colonel Kimbrell adds.

Mr. Macon was awarded a Congressional Gold Medal previously for his service as an original Tuskegee Airman.

There are less than 12 surviving Tuskegee Airmen today. There are two in Colorado, including Mr. Macon.

