Advertisement

1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Sedalia

(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 1:19 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SEDALIA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a train hit a pedestrian in Sedalia Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:30 Sunday afternoon on the tracks that cross Highway 67 just before the intersection with Highway 85. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office believes the person intentionally put themselves in the path of the train.

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Sedalia is located northwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
KKTV
Teller County moving to “high risk” level on COVID-19 dial; casinos to close
Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
D-20 logo.
D-20 announces all middle and high schools will transition to eLearning starting Monday
Police said despite how bad the damage looks, no one involved in the crash suffered serious...
Injuries reported in head-on collision near Old Colorado City

Latest News

Dustin Johnson watches his drive on the fifth tee during the final round of the Masters golf...
Dustin Johnson coasts to 5-shot win and 1st Masters title
Caleb Leroux
Autistic teen missing since Saturday night
President Donald Trump arrives to speak at the White House, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, in...
Trump seems to acknowledge Biden win, but he won’t concede
Police said despite how bad the damage looks, no one involved in the crash suffered serious...
Injuries reported in head-on collision near Old Colorado City