1 dead after train hits pedestrian in Sedalia

SEDALIA, Colo. (KKTV) - One person is dead after a train hit a pedestrian in Sedalia Sunday afternoon.

The crash was reported around 12:30 Sunday afternoon on the tracks that cross Highway 67 just before the intersection with Highway 85. The Douglas County Sheriff’s Office believes the person intentionally put themselves in the path of the train.

If you or someone you know has thoughts of suicide, call the suicide prevention hotline at 1-800-273-8255.

Sedalia is located northwest of Castle Rock in Douglas County.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.