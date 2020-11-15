Teller County moving to “high risk” level on COVID-19 dial; casinos will close

Teller County, Colo. (KKTV) - Teller County officials announced Saturday night the county will be moving to the “high risk” level on the state’s COVID-19 dial. Starting Monday, November 16 at 5:00 pm more restrictions will be in place for the county. County officials call this move “seriously damaging to Teller County.”

Under the new restrictions, casinos will be closed unless an exception is granted based on a county request. Under the “orange" level casinos are the only businesses required to close.

According to county commissioners, they argued the state to keep casinos open citing only 5% of Teller County’s total cases have been traced to Cripple Creek. Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment is considering the case to allow casinos to remain open and will let the county know by November 16 what their decision is.

Following the “high risk” level Teller county will have to do a number of things:

Personal gatherings are restricted to no more than 10 people from no more than two (2) households.

Restaurants may operate at 25% (down from 50%) of posted occupancy indoors, not to exceed 50 people, excluding staff.

Houses of worship and indoor events may operate at 25% (down from 50%) of posted occupancy indoors, not to exceed 50 people, per room.

Outdoor events may operate at 25% (down from 50%) of posted occupancy not to exceed 75 (down from 175) people, whichever is less.

Other commercial businesses, including gyms and fitness centers, may operate at 25% of posted occupancy indoors unless they are otherwise designated as essential.

Casinos are CLOSED (unless a possible exception is granted based on county request)

As of Saturday, the incidence rate sits at 493 per 100,000 people with an 11.6% positivity rate.

According to county officials, the state health department will monitor the incidence rates for 1-2 weeks and will meet with Teller County Health officials to reevaluate.

