Switchbacks FC head coach Alan Koch resigns after one season

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Switchbacks FC announced the surprise departure of head coach Alan Koch after one season.

The team said Koch stepped down over the weekend due to “personal reasons". He was hired by the team in November 2019 on a three-year contract. The Switchbacks compiled a 2-7-7 record in his only season in Colorado Springs.

Koch released a statement to Switchbacks supporters, saying: ““I want to thank the Ragain family and the Weidner organization for the opportunity to lead their club over the last year. It was a privilege to help build and prepare the club for entry into a beautiful new stadium in 2021.”

“The challenges and adversity of 2020 have made us all reassess our priorities and what is important to us as human beings," Koch said." It is an incredibly difficult decision to leave the Switchbacks on the cusp of something special, but we as a family need to focus on our personal priorities at this time.”

The Switchbacks announced they will begin the search for a permanent replacement immediately.

