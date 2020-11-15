Injuries reported in head-on collision near Old Colorado City

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Everyone involved in a head-on collision Sunday morning emerged without life-threatening injuries despite the force of impact leaving both vehicles with significant damage.

The crash was reported just as the sun was coming up on West Colorado Avenue near 8th Street. Police say a westbound Jeep crossed into the eastbound lanes directly in the path of an oncoming pickup truck. Both drivers were trapped in their respective vehicles after the collision and had to be extricated by firefighters.

#ColoradoSpringsFire crews on scene of a confirmed traffic accident with trapped parties. All occupants have been safely extricated and transported to area hospitals. pic.twitter.com/aUol7spSUS — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 15, 2020

Police have not said if alcohol played any role in the crash. Speed is being investigated as a possible factor.

