Advertisement

Injuries reported in head-on collision near Old Colorado City

Police said despite how bad the damage looks, no one involved in the crash suffered serious...
Police said despite how bad the damage looks, no one involved in the crash suffered serious injuries.(KKTV)
By Lindsey Grewe
Published: Nov. 15, 2020 at 8:54 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Everyone involved in a head-on collision Sunday morning emerged without life-threatening injuries despite the force of impact leaving both vehicles with significant damage.

The crash was reported just as the sun was coming up on West Colorado Avenue near 8th Street. Police say a westbound Jeep crossed into the eastbound lanes directly in the path of an oncoming pickup truck. Both drivers were trapped in their respective vehicles after the collision and had to be extricated by firefighters.

Police have not said if alcohol played any role in the crash. Speed is being investigated as a possible factor.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
KKTV
Teller County moving to “high risk” level on COVID-19 dial; casinos to close
Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
D-20 logo.
D-20 announces all middle and high schools will transition to eLearning starting Monday
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
CSFD contains grass fire near Powers and Airport

Latest News

Not as windy Sunday
Less wind Sunday!
KKTV
Teller County moving to “high risk” level on COVID-19 dial; casinos to close
Firefighters on the scene of a small grass fire burning in the area of Hancock Expressway and...
Crews battle grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs
Not as windy Sunday
Not as windy Sunday