Crews battle grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a grassfire near Hancock Expressway and Bentley Pt. Saturday night.

Fire crews on scene say the fire is approximately a 50-foot by 50-foot area. There are not any buildings threatened at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated when more information is available.

