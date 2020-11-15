Crews battle grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a grassfire near Hancock Expressway and Bentley Pt. Saturday night.
Fire crews on scene say the fire is approximately a 50-foot by 50-foot area. There are not any buildings threatened at this time.
