Advertisement

Crews battle grass fire in southeast Colorado Springs

Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo (KKTV)
By Ashley Franco
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 5:44 PM MST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department reported a grassfire near Hancock Expressway and Bentley Pt. Saturday night.

Fire crews on scene say the fire is approximately a 50-foot by 50-foot area. There are not any buildings threatened at this time.

This is a developing story. This article will be updated when more information is available.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic restaurant closing graphic.
Owners of the Castle Rock restaurant that was open against the Governor’s order on Mother’s Day are now closing Colorado Springs location
(Mike Mozart / CC BY 2.0, License Link)
Walmart will start limiting the number of people in stores nationwide on Saturday to combat the spread of COVID-19
Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
Explosion kills 2 steam pipe workers at Conn. veterans hospital
MGN
I-25 southbound back open south of Colorado Springs Friday following crash

Latest News

Not as windy Sunday
Less Wind Sunday!
KKTV
Teller County moving to “high risk” level on COVID-19 dial; casinos will close
Not as windy Sunday
Not as windy Sunday
Colorado Springs Fire Department logo
CSFD contains grass fire, near Powers Blvd and Airport Rd.