AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - Aurora police are calling on the public for help finding a missing autistic teen.

The police department says 18-year-old Caleb Leroux disappeared Saturday night. He was last seen around 8.

HAVE YOU SEEN THIS #MISSING #ATRISK ADULT?



Caleb is 18 years old & was last seen around 8p near 14000 E. Quinn. Caleb is autistic & functions at a 10yr old level.



Caleb was wearing a black jacket & blue jeans.



If seen, please call 911. pic.twitter.com/1qaMByjVdO — Aurora Police Dept 🇺🇸 (@AuroraPD) November 15, 2020

As of noon Sunday, Caleb still had not been located. Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call 911.

