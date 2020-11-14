Advertisement

Pet owners: skunk tests positive for rabies in Pueblo

MGN- RABIES
MGN- RABIES(WRDW)
By Olivia DaRocha
Published: Nov. 14, 2020 at 8:57 AM MST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - The Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment wants the public to be informed about a skunk that tested positive for rabies on Pueblo’s south side.

In a statement released on Saturday morning, the department says the skunk was found near the 1600 block of Pine Drive. They add skunks in this area have been seen acting aggressive and attacking dogs.

The department highly encourages pet and livestock owners to vaccinate their animals against rabies.

“Dogs and cats that are not up to date on their vaccinations have an extremely high chance of getting infected and dying from rabies. These pets also pose a tremendous risk to humans because they can bring rabies into the home,” Vicki Carlton, program manager at the Pueblo Department of Public Health and Environment stated.

For additional information about rabies please call 719-583-4307 or click here.

