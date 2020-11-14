Friday Night Endzone: Week 6

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “Season A” of the high school football season has flown by.

We had more exciting action in Southern Colorado tonight, in the finale of the high school football regular season. Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino break down the games, and talk RPI standings before the playoff brackets are released Sunday. Check it out!

Local Scores:

5A:

Doherty 42, Liberty 0

4A:

Fountain-Fort Carson 33, Rampart 17

Cheyenne Mtn. 27, Niwot 20

Pueblo South 35, Vista Ridge 28

3A:

Holy Family 45, Pueblo Centennial 0

Discovery Canyon 23, Lewis-Palmer 7

Durango 27, Canon City 13

2A:

Englewood 12, Woodland Park 10

8-Man:

Fowler 16, Holly 14

