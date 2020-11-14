Advertisement

Friday Night Endzone: Week 6

By KKTV
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “Season A” of the high school football season has flown by.

We had more exciting action in Southern Colorado tonight, in the finale of the high school football regular season. Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino break down the games, and talk RPI standings before the playoff brackets are released Sunday. Check it out!

Local Scores:

5A:

Doherty 42, Liberty 0

4A:

Fountain-Fort Carson 33, Rampart 17

Cheyenne Mtn. 27, Niwot 20

Pueblo South 35, Vista Ridge 28

3A:

Holy Family 45, Pueblo Centennial 0

Discovery Canyon 23, Lewis-Palmer 7

Durango 27, Canon City 13

2A:

Englewood 12, Woodland Park 10

8-Man:

Fowler 16, Holly 14

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic restaurant closing graphic.
Owners of the Castle Rock restaurant that was open against the Governor’s order on Mother’s Day are now closing Colorado Springs location
Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Cats rescued on Oct. 28 from an organization in Pueblo.
70+ cats rescued in Colorado with many needing medical care, owner of AWR Cat Tails Rescue charged with neglect
Pueblo County is moving to "Level Orange" on 11/14.
Pueblo curfew extended as Pueblo County is moving to ‘High Risk’ COVID-19 category, more restrictions coming Saturday

Latest News

Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 10
Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 10
Sierra High School
CHSAA releases league alignment for Spring 2021 football season
CHSAA State Football Championship Weekend, presented by Friends of Football
CSU-Pueblo to host all CHSAA football state title games
Paul Casey during a press conference during the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club,...
Casey makes Masters history in opening round; Tiger at -4