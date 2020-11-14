Friday Night Endzone: Week 6
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 11:02 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - “Season A” of the high school football season has flown by.
We had more exciting action in Southern Colorado tonight, in the finale of the high school football regular season. Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino break down the games, and talk RPI standings before the playoff brackets are released Sunday. Check it out!
Local Scores:
5A:
Doherty 42, Liberty 0
4A:
Fountain-Fort Carson 33, Rampart 17
Cheyenne Mtn. 27, Niwot 20
Pueblo South 35, Vista Ridge 28
3A:
Holy Family 45, Pueblo Centennial 0
Discovery Canyon 23, Lewis-Palmer 7
Durango 27, Canon City 13
2A:
Englewood 12, Woodland Park 10
8-Man:
Fowler 16, Holly 14
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.