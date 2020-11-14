Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 10
The KKTV Sports team is back to get your fantasy football rosters in top-shape ahead of week 10 in the NFL.
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino are back breaking down the fantasy football landscape for week 10 in the NFL. Sit and start advice for the Broncos battle against their division rivals from Las Vegas. Plus, we rate our top value picks who you can snag last minute who will pack a big punch.
Plus, the roster battle is heating up. Team Taylor leads the season series 5-4 over Team Richie. Who will take the week 10 crown? Bet along with them using their DFS lineups below!
TEAM TAYLOR:
QB: JARED GOFF
RB: MIKE DAVIS
RB: AARON JONES
WR BRANDIN COOKS
WR: COOPER KIPP
WR: JARVIS LANDRY
TE: AUSTIN HOOPER
FLEX: KEENAN ALLEN
D/ST: SAINTS
TEAM RICHIE:
QB- TUA TAGOVAILOA
RB- AARON JONES
RB- ANTONIO GIBSON
WR- ROBERT WOODS
WR- ROBERT WOODS
WR- WILL FULLER V
WR- TRAVIS FULGHAM
TE- NOAH FANT
FLEX- M. VALDES-SCANTLING
D/ST- GIANTS
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.