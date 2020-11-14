Friday Fantasy Focus: Week 10

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Taylor Kilgore and Richie Cozzolino are back breaking down the fantasy football landscape for week 10 in the NFL. Sit and start advice for the Broncos battle against their division rivals from Las Vegas. Plus, we rate our top value picks who you can snag last minute who will pack a big punch.

Plus, the roster battle is heating up. Team Taylor leads the season series 5-4 over Team Richie. Who will take the week 10 crown? Bet along with them using their DFS lineups below!

TEAM TAYLOR:

QB: JARED GOFF

RB: MIKE DAVIS

RB: AARON JONES

WR BRANDIN COOKS

WR: COOPER KIPP

WR: JARVIS LANDRY

TE: AUSTIN HOOPER

FLEX: KEENAN ALLEN

D/ST: SAINTS

TEAM RICHIE:

QB- TUA TAGOVAILOA

RB- AARON JONES

RB- ANTONIO GIBSON

WR- ROBERT WOODS

WR- ROBERT WOODS

WR- WILL FULLER V

WR- TRAVIS FULGHAM

TE- NOAH FANT

FLEX- M. VALDES-SCANTLING

D/ST- GIANTS

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.