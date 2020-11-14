D-20 announces all middle and high schools will transition to eLearning starting Monday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The biggest school district in Colorado Springs announced a change to in-person learning due to COVID-19 concerns Friday evening.

D-20 joins other school districts in the Pikes Peak Region in altering their learning plan as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to climb in both El Paso County and across the State of Colorado. Starting Monday, all middle and high schools will transition to eLearning through the end of the first semester. It’s unclear what will happen with elementary schools.

“I am forced to make the most difficult decision I have ever had to make. We must find a sustainable path forward,” Superintendent Tom Gregory wrote on Facebook about the announcement.

Click here for the latest from D-20.

The following was sent to 11 News Friday night:

"Effective Monday, Nov. 16, all Academy District 20 middle and high schools will transition to eLearning through at least the end of the first semester. The district has not yet made a decision about our elementary schools. Therefore, elementary students should plan to attend in-person learning next week, unless the school is already in a remote learning mode. The district will make a decision about how elementary students will proceed no later than Monday, Nov. 16, at 4 p.m.

Please see the below communication, sent to district staff and families between 8:30 – 8:45 p.m. tonight, for the full details.

If you have any questions, you can reach me on my cell. Also, if you need any interviews, I could Zoom over the weekend.

Thank you for your support"

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.