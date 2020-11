COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Colorado Springs Fire Department is on scene of a working grass fire at Powers Blvd. and Airport Road.

As of just before 9 a.m., the fire was about 1 acre.

Extreme winds throughout the day today will make any fire-fighting efforts difficult for crews.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #grassfire at Powers and Airport. Engine 8 reporting approx 1 acre fire. Watch out for crews responding and working in the area — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 14, 2020

