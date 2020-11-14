CHSAA releases league alignment for Spring 2021 football season

On Friday, the Colorado High School Activities Association released league alignment and updated team schedules for the Spring 2021 football season.

Earlier in the year, CHSAA left the timetable to play high school football up to the schools. They organized two seasons, one in the fall dubbed “Season A" running from October to December, and another in the spring from March to May.

Five schools in Southern Colorado (Harrison, Sierra, Falcon, Sand Creek, and The Classical Academy) opted for “Season C."

CHSAA’s league alignment have placed the three 4A schools in the “South” division, along with Skyview, Gateway, and Aurora Central.

4A - South Division Harrison Falcon Sierra Gateway Aurora Central Skyview

The Classical Academy and Sand Creek are in the “East” division in 3A.

3A - East Division The Classical Academy Faith Christian Kent Denver Sand Creek LIttleton Denver West Northfield The Academy

Key Season C dates: