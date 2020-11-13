Advertisement

WANTED: Armed suspect seen brandishing a gun in a Pueblo store

A suspect in an attempted theft at a Pueblo store on 11/11/20.
A suspect in an attempted theft at a Pueblo store on 11/11/20.(Pueblo PD)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:13 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - Police in Pueblo need help with identifying a man who they believe was trying to steal items while armed with a handgun.

The alleged crime happened on Wednesday at the Lowe’s off Highway 50. According to police, the suspect was trying to take some items and brandished a silver handgun while in the process. Police add the suspect “chambered a round” in the weapon. Photos of the suspect are at the top of this article.

Police ask anyone who recognizes this person to call Officer Rutherford at 719-553-3214.

