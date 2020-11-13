Advertisement

Texas baby with injection marks, positive heroin test, dies

Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of...
Destiney Harbour, Christin Bradley and Dustin Smock are charged in connection with the death of an infant who tested positive for heroin.(San Angelo Police Department/Facebook)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:11 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANGELO, Texas (AP) — Police say a 2-month-old girl who tested positive for heroin after being found unresponsive with injection marks at a West Texas home over the weekend has died.

San Angelo police said Thursday that Brixlee Marie Lee died Tuesday at Cook Children’s Medical Center in Fort Worth.

Police say officers rushed Brixlee to a San Angelo hospital Saturday after responding to a report of an unconscious infant.

Hospital staff found injection marks on her extremities and head, and her urine tested positive for heroin.

Later that day she was taken to Cook Children’s, where she was on life support until she was pronounced dead.

Two-Month-Old Injured Heroin-Positive Infant Dies Brixlee Marie Lee, the two-month-old infant who was recently placed...

Posted by San Angelo Police Department on Thursday, November 12, 2020

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
Generic restaurant closing graphic.
Owners of the Castle Rock restaurant that was open against the Governor’s order on Mother’s Day are now closing Colorado Springs location
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Cats rescued on Oct. 28 from an organization in Pueblo.
70+ cats rescued in Colorado with many needing medical care, owner of AWR Cat Tails Rescue charged with neglect
Pueblo County is moving to "Level Orange" on 11/14.
Pueblo curfew extended as Pueblo County is moving to ‘High Risk’ COVID-19 category, more restrictions coming Saturday

Latest News

RAW: 2 dead in explosion at Conn. VA hospital (no sound)
Video from the scene where two people are dead following an explosion at West Haven V.A. Campus...
2 workers dead, 1 person missing in Conn. veterans hospital blast
In this Nov. 5, 2007 file photo, Los Angeles Dodgers assistant general manager Kim Ng walks...
Breakthrough for women: Miami Marlins hire Kim Ng as GM
Pueblo police investigating shooting
Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo; officers trying to get people out of residence
The new Game & Watch: Super Mario Bros. looks like the original but comes with a color screen...
Nintendo revives Game & Watch console for its 40th anniversary