Advertisement

Suicide car bomb in Afghan capital kills 3 troops, wounds 4

A damage form a blast is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A suicide car bomb...
A damage form a blast is seen in Kabul, Afghanistan, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. A suicide car bomb exploded at the western entry gate of Kabul killing and wounding several Afghan security troops.(AP Photo/Ahmad Seir Nassiri)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:44 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KABUL, Afghanistan (AP) — An Afghan official says a suicide car bomb has exploded at the western entry gate of the Afghan capital killing at least three government security troops and wounding four others.

Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian said Friday the explosion targeted a government forces checkpoint near the gate.

No one immediately claimed responsibility, though suspicion immediately fell on the Taliban.

Violence and chaos have increased in Afghanistan in recent months even as government and Taliban negotiators are meeting in Qatar to find an end to decades of relentless war in Afghanistan.

The two sides have made little progress.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
Generic restaurant closing graphic.
Owners of the Castle Rock restaurant that was open against the Governor’s order on Mother’s Day are now closing Colorado Springs location
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Cats rescued on Oct. 28 from an organization in Pueblo.
70+ cats rescued in Colorado with many needing medical care, owner of AWR Cat Tails Rescue charged with neglect
A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.
Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night

Latest News

Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo, left, and French Prime Minister Jean Castex, 2nd left, participate in...
France marks 5 years since deadly attacks on Bataclan, cafes
A "dejected" President Donald Trump waffles over continuing his fight over baseless election...
'Dejected' Trump waffles over election fight
President-elect Joe Biden speaks Monday, Nov. 9, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
Biden has room on health care, though limited by Congress
Residents walk a flooded street to reach their homes, Monday, Nov. 9, 2020 in Fort Lauderdale,...
Eta races off to sea from Carolinas after soaking Florida