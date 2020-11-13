Skate in the Park back in downtown Colorado Springs with new COVID-precautions in place
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new season of “Skate in the Park” in Colorado Springs is back starting Friday!
The popular downtown attraction at Acacia Park is operating differently this year due to COVID-19:
1) Two-hour skating sessions are in place. This allows them to manage COVID capacity limits and have extra time to clean & disinfect between sessions. They are unable to offer open skating this season.
2) Online reservations are required: Click here to get tickets.
3) No Refunds. They are unable to refund for no-shows, or to transfer tickets to a different date or time.
The price for each skater is $9, kids 4 and younger are free when accompanied by a paid admission.
Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.