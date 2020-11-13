Skate in the Park back in downtown Colorado Springs with new COVID-precautions in place

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new season of “Skate in the Park” in Colorado Springs is back starting Friday!

The popular downtown attraction at Acacia Park is operating differently this year due to COVID-19:

1) Two-hour skating sessions are in place. This allows them to manage COVID capacity limits and have extra time to clean & disinfect between sessions. They are unable to offer open skating this season.

2) Online reservations are required: Click here to get tickets.

3) No Refunds. They are unable to refund for no-shows, or to transfer tickets to a different date or time.

The price for each skater is $9, kids 4 and younger are free when accompanied by a paid admission.

