Skate in the Park back in downtown Colorado Springs with new COVID-precautions in place

Skate in the Park, Colorado Springs.
Skate in the Park, Colorado Springs.(downtowncs.com)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:38 PM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A new season of “Skate in the Park” in Colorado Springs is back starting Friday!

The popular downtown attraction at Acacia Park is operating differently this year due to COVID-19:

1) Two-hour skating sessions are in place. This allows them to manage COVID capacity limits and have extra time to clean & disinfect between sessions. They are unable to offer open skating this season.

2) Online reservations are required: Click here to get tickets.

3) No Refunds. They are unable to refund for no-shows, or to transfer tickets to a different date or time.

The price for each skater is $9, kids 4 and younger are free when accompanied by a paid admission.

