Advertisement

Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo; officers trying to get people out of residence

Pueblo police investigating shooting
Pueblo police investigating shooting(PPD Twitter)
By Kasia Kerridge
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 9:55 AM MST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation is underway in Pueblo Friday morning.

Pueblo police say a shooting happened on the 1900 block of E. 9th Street. The scene is still active as of 9:45 a.m.

Officers are trying to have people exit a involved residence.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as we learn more.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
Generic restaurant closing graphic.
Owners of the Castle Rock restaurant that was open against the Governor’s order on Mother’s Day are now closing Colorado Springs location
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Cats rescued on Oct. 28 from an organization in Pueblo.
70+ cats rescued in Colorado with many needing medical care, owner of AWR Cat Tails Rescue charged with neglect
Pueblo County is moving to "Level Orange" on 11/14.
Pueblo curfew extended as Pueblo County is moving to ‘High Risk’ COVID-19 category, more restrictions coming Saturday

Latest News

11.13.20
Extreme Wind Ahead
CSPD looking for Circle K robbery suspect
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo limiting e-tickets
11.13.20
Wind on the way