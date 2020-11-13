Shooting investigation underway in Pueblo; officers trying to get people out of residence

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - A shooting investigation is underway in Pueblo Friday morning.

Pueblo police say a shooting happened on the 1900 block of E. 9th Street. The scene is still active as of 9:45 a.m.

Officers are trying to have people exit a involved residence.

This is a developing story. We will update the article as we learn more.

Pueblo police are investigating a shooting in the 1900 block of E. 9th St. this is an active scene as police are trying to have people exit a involved residence. Please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/xigWWIIOtI — Pueblo Police Dept (@PuebloPolice1) November 13, 2020

