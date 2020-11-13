Advertisement

I-25 southbound back open south of Colorado Springs Friday following crash

On-Time Traffic Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:47 PM MST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A serious crash caused major traffic problems Friday afternoon south of Colorado Springs.

At about 3:40 p.m. the Colorado Department of Transportation was reporting a crash just south of S. Academy Boulevard, near mile marker 134. At that time all lanes were blocked.

At about 4:15 p.m. all lanes were back open.

According to Colorado State Patrol, one person reported injuries in the two-vehicle crash but was not transported to the hospital. There was also minor damage to a guardrail.

The purpose of this article was to alert the public to a major traffic issue. It will not be updated.

