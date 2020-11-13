Owners of the Castle Rock restaurant that was open against the Governor’s order on Mother’s Day are now closing Colorado Springs location

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Colorado restaurant owners who reportedly defied the governor’s order on closing their dining room at their Castle Rock location on Mother’s Day during the Stay At Home period now closing their Colorado Springs location.

The Castle Rock C&C Coffee and Kitchen restaurant was featured in media coverage across the country and closed back in July. The restaurant owners were called out by Colorado Gov. Jared Polis in May for allowing dozens of people in their dining room at a time when the state ordered restaurants to keep their services limited to takeout and delivery only due to COVID-19. The owners had their business license suspended for 30 days before the closed their first location.

The owners kept their Colorado Springs location open until now. The following was posted to their Facebook page Thursday night:

We will be closing permanently, Sunday November 15th will be our final day. We hope to see you this weekend to say goodbye. Posted by C&C - Coffee & Kitchen on Thursday, November 12, 2020

The post reads in part, “Our freedoms are being taken away from us right before our eyes, in the name of safety.” The restaurant is expected to close permanently on Sunday.

A video of the Mother’s Day incident was posted to social media by Nick Puckett:

Happy Mother’s Day from C& C in Castle Rock, where the owner said this is almost double a normal Mother’s Day. pic.twitter.com/cPSzjmAfAg — Nick Puckett (@nick__puckett) May 10, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.