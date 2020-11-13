Douglas County School District will move to remote learning with about 5,000 students and staff in quarantine

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Douglas County School District announced on Thursday students will transition to remote learning following Thanksgiving break with COVID-19 cases on the rise.

DCSO joins other school districts making the switch including D-11, D-49, D-2, D-60 and D-70.

“DCSD will continue to evaluate the COVID-19 situation during December to make further decisions about the second semester,” a letter posted to the DCSO website reads. "Currently, the second semester is scheduled to resume Monday, January 4 for staff and Tuesday, January 5 for students. We will continue to keep families updated on our plans for return following Winter Break.

