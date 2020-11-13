CSU-Pueblo to host all CHSAA football state title games

PUEBLO, Colo. (KKTV) - All seven CHSAA state football championships games in 2020 will take place at the Neta and Eddie DeRose Thunderbowl on CSU-Pueblo’s campus.

Championship Weekend is Dec. 3-5, with the following schedule:

6-man: Thursday, Dec. 3 (2:00 p.m.)

8-man: Thursday, Dec. 3 (6:00 p.m.)

2A: Friday, Dec. 4 (2:00 p.m.)

4A: Friday, Dec. 4 (6:00 p.m.)

1A: Saturday, Dec. 5 (10:00 a.m.)

3A: Saturday, Dec. 5 (2:00 p.m.)

5A: Saturday, Dec. 5 (6:00 p.m.)

It is the first time in CHSAA history that all seven state title games will be played at the same site.

“The unanimous vote speaks to our confidence in this plan,” said Troy Baker, the president of the CHSAA Board of Directors. “We are excited for Championship Weekend, and are celebrating the fact that the CHSAA staff has worked so tirelessly to put this plan together with the Friends of Football.”

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment approved a variance to allow 1,400 fans per game. That is about 15% of total capacity at the Thunderbowl. According to CSU-Pueblo, safety measures will also be in place for those attending, including:

-Upon purchase of a ticket, contact information will be gathered to communicate safety measures, as well as for contact tracing purposes, if necessary

-Seven entrances will be used, with touchless ticket taking

-Fans will have color-coded tickets, which will help direct them where to go.

-Groups have designated parking areas, as well as their own restrooms and concessions.

-Masks will be mandatory.

-Pods will be separated in different seating areas, and spaced six feet apart to maintain social distancing in any direction with neighboring pods.

-The stadium will be cleared between each game.

State football playoffs begin for “Season A” Nov. 11.

