CSPD looking for Circle K robbery suspect

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a male suspect brandished a gun and took money from a Circle K cash register early Friday morning.

CSPD was called to the Circle K store at 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect had already fled the area. Police did not say how much money was taken.

There is no further suspect information at this time.

