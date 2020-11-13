Advertisement

CSPD looking for Circle K robbery suspect

Police say the suspect did get away with money.
(WSAZ)
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 8:29 AM MST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Police say a male suspect brandished a gun and took money from a Circle K cash register early Friday morning.

CSPD was called to the Circle K store at 5553 Austin Bluffs Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Friday.

When officers arrived on scene, the suspect had already fled the area. Police did not say how much money was taken.

There is no further suspect information at this time.

