Crews respond to mobile home fire in Colorado Springs on Friday

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home fire in Colorado Springs on Friday just after 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the home at 3750 N. Cascade Avenue, there was heavy smoke and flames. The neighborhood is just south of Garden of the Gods Road between N. Nevada Avenue and I-25.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. 11 News has a crew at the scene and we will provide live updates in our 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. newscasts.

#ColoradoSpringsFire is on scene of a #workingfire at 3750 N CASCADE AV. Engine 9 on scene reporting heavy smoke and fire showing from a mobile home — CSFD PIO (@CSFDPIO) November 13, 2020

