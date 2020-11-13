Advertisement

Crews respond to mobile home fire in Colorado Springs on Friday

KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.
KKTV 11 Breaking News Alert.(KKTV)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 4:34 PM MST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Crews were called to a mobile home fire in Colorado Springs on Friday just after 4 p.m.

When firefighters arrived at the home at 3750 N. Cascade Avenue, there was heavy smoke and flames. The neighborhood is just south of Garden of the Gods Road between N. Nevada Avenue and I-25.

As more information becomes available this article will be updated. 11 News has a crew at the scene and we will provide live updates in our 4:30 and 5:30 p.m. newscasts.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Generic restaurant closing graphic.
Owners of the Castle Rock restaurant that was open against the Governor’s order on Mother’s Day are now closing Colorado Springs location
Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
Costco is requiring customers to wear face coverings regardless of medical condition.
Costco customers required to wear face covering as company removes medical exemption
Cats rescued on Oct. 28 from an organization in Pueblo.
70+ cats rescued in Colorado with many needing medical care, owner of AWR Cat Tails Rescue charged with neglect
Pueblo County is moving to "Level Orange" on 11/14.
Pueblo curfew extended as Pueblo County is moving to ‘High Risk’ COVID-19 category, more restrictions coming Saturday

Latest News

On-Time Traffic Alert.
I-25 southbound back open south of Colorado Springs Friday following crash
Skate in the Park, Colorado Springs.
Skate in the Park back in downtown Colorado Springs with new COVID-precautions in place
MGN Image
Colorado, ACLU reach deal to protect inmates from virus
Extreme wind through Saturday night
Extreme Wind Ahead