Advertisement

‘Congress 101’ underway for class of incoming U.S. representatives, senators

The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3,...
The Senate side of the U.S. Capitol is seen on the morning of Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020, in Washington.(AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)
By Kyle Midura
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 4:21 PM MST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - The incoming class of freshmen lawmakers start their congressional crash course Thursday.

Orientation will help the incoming freshmen for the 117th Congress understand the basics of operating their office and prepare them for what to expect day-to-day. The first round of the new member orientation will run through Nov. 21, and a second will follow after Thanksgiving.

The Gray Television Washington News Bureau team is catching up with the new members as they arrive in D.C. and throughout the orientation process.

Rep.-elect Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) will inherit the title of youngest member of Congress when he takes the oath of office this January. The 25-year-old just meets the legal age requirement for the office and will be the youngest to serve in the House in modern history. He takes over the seat vacated when President Donald Trump tapped former Rep. Mark Meadows (R-N.C.) to be his chief of staff.

Rep.-elect Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) is the first woman to represent Colorado’s 3rd Congressional District. She is a defender of Americans' right to bear arms. She said she is working to develop a “tremendous team" that can help her constituents on agricultural issues and energy needs.

New senators are also in the nation’s capital for orientation. Sen.-elect Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) is returning to D.C. after representing Wyoming in the U.S. House from 2009 to 2017. She said in an interview Thursday she and her team have a temporary office in the basement of one of the Senate office buildings while they wait for an office to open up. Lummis said she and other senators-elect are participating in training throughout the week on topics like ethics and sexual harassment.

Copyright 2020 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.
Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night
Health experts across the country say this simple piece of cloth can stall the mass spread of...
Unprecedented number of cases in El Paso County resulting in skyrocketing hospitalizations, contact tracing backlog
D-11 Logo
D-11 joins other Colorado Springs school districts in moving to remote learning after Thanksgiving break
One of the 170 items Colorado Springs detectives are looking for the owner of. To view all of...
Springs police looking for owners of nearly 200 stolen items

Latest News

The message from House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., and Senate Minority Leader Chuck...
Post-election rancor clouds chances for COVID relief bill
Few legal wins so far as Trump team hunts for proof of fraud
This Nov. 24, 2000 file photo shows Broward County canvassing board member Judge Robert...
EXPLAINER: Why Trump election challenge is not the same as 2000 Florida recount
EXPLAINER: Why do the media call races in US elections?