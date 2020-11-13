Advertisement

Colorado car dealership is asking for nominations as they sponsor 10 families in need of a Thanksgiving meal

Nominate a family for a Thanksgiving meal
Nominate a family for a Thanksgiving meal(Colorado Springs Dodge)
By Tony Keith
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every Thanksgiving there are too many people who don’t have the means to provide that perfect holiday meal for their family. Employees with Colorado Springs Dodge are hoping to help 10 families in need as they ask for nominations from the public.

If you know of a family who could use an entire Thanksgiving meal with no strings attached:

-Nominate a family by emailing CustomerRelations@ColoradoSpringsDodge.com

-Include a “family story” on why you nominated this family

-Include contact information for the family such as a name, phone number and email address

Colorado Springs Dodge will be drawing 10 deserving families on Nov. 16.

It's the season of giving. 🧡 That's why we're sponsoring 10 families for a #Thanksgiving meal! 🦃 Spread the word!...

Posted by Colorado Springs Dodge on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.
Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night
Health experts across the country say this simple piece of cloth can stall the mass spread of...
Unprecedented number of cases in El Paso County resulting in skyrocketing hospitalizations, contact tracing backlog
D-11 Logo
D-11 joins other Colorado Springs school districts in moving to remote learning after Thanksgiving break
One of the 170 items Colorado Springs detectives are looking for the owner of. To view all of...
Springs police looking for owners of nearly 200 stolen items

Latest News

Remote Learning graphic.
Douglas County School District will move to remote learning with about 5,000 students and staff in quarantine
Windy Days Ahead
Windy Weekend Ahead
Stay at home advisory for Chicago.
Mayor of Chicago announces new ‘Stay At Home’ advisory
Tropical Storm Eta previously made landfall late Sunday in the Florida Keys, but the heavily...
Eta soaks Florida, races to Atlantic off Georgia, Carolinas