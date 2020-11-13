Colorado car dealership is asking for nominations as they sponsor 10 families in need of a Thanksgiving meal
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 6:42 PM MST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every Thanksgiving there are too many people who don’t have the means to provide that perfect holiday meal for their family. Employees with Colorado Springs Dodge are hoping to help 10 families in need as they ask for nominations from the public.
If you know of a family who could use an entire Thanksgiving meal with no strings attached:
-Nominate a family by emailing CustomerRelations@ColoradoSpringsDodge.com
-Include a “family story” on why you nominated this family
-Include contact information for the family such as a name, phone number and email address
Colorado Springs Dodge will be drawing 10 deserving families on Nov. 16.
