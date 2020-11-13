Colorado car dealership is asking for nominations as they sponsor 10 families in need of a Thanksgiving meal

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - Every Thanksgiving there are too many people who don’t have the means to provide that perfect holiday meal for their family. Employees with Colorado Springs Dodge are hoping to help 10 families in need as they ask for nominations from the public.

If you know of a family who could use an entire Thanksgiving meal with no strings attached:

-Nominate a family by emailing CustomerRelations@ColoradoSpringsDodge.com

-Include a “family story” on why you nominated this family

-Include contact information for the family such as a name, phone number and email address

Colorado Springs Dodge will be drawing 10 deserving families on Nov. 16.

It's the season of giving. 🧡 That's why we're sponsoring 10 families for a #Thanksgiving meal! 🦃 Spread the word!... Posted by Colorado Springs Dodge on Wednesday, November 11, 2020

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.