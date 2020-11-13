Colorado, ACLU reach deal to protect inmates from virus

DENVER (AP) - The Colorado corrections department would hire a consultant to help it identify and protect medically vulnerable inmates from the coronavirus under a proposed settlement of a lawsuit announced Friday.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union. The deal also requires the state to do several things it already says it is doing, like providing masks to inmates, conducting widescale testing, and prioritizing placing those most at risk of being harmed by the coronavirus in single cells. However, the ACLU says that many of the actions taken by the department have only been partially or sporadically implemented.

