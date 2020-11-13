Advertisement

Colorado, ACLU reach deal to protect inmates from virus

By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 3:09 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
DENVER (AP) - The Colorado corrections department would hire a consultant to help it identify and protect medically vulnerable inmates from the coronavirus under a proposed settlement of a lawsuit announced Friday.

The lawsuit was brought by the American Civil Liberties Union. The deal also requires the state to do several things it already says it is doing, like providing masks to inmates, conducting widescale testing, and prioritizing placing those most at risk of being harmed by the coronavirus in single cells. However, the ACLU says that many of the actions taken by the department have only been partially or sporadically implemented.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

