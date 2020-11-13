Cheyenne Mountain Zoo limiting e-tickets

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says they will be open with the new county’s COVID-19 safety precautions; but will be limiting e-ticket purchases.

The zoo announced on Friday that daytime admission tickets for Monday the 16th and beyond are temporarily not available for purchase by non-members or reservation by members.

Tickets for Friday through Sunday are still available.

For more information please click here.

Copyright 2020 KKTV. All rights reserved.