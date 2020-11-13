Cheyenne Mountain Zoo limiting e-tickets
This comes after El Paso County moving to more COVID-19 restrictions.
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:37 AM MST
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says they will be open with the new county’s COVID-19 safety precautions; but will be limiting e-ticket purchases.
The zoo announced on Friday that daytime admission tickets for Monday the 16th and beyond are temporarily not available for purchase by non-members or reservation by members.
Tickets for Friday through Sunday are still available.
