Cheyenne Mountain Zoo limiting e-tickets

This comes after El Paso County moving to more COVID-19 restrictions.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV.
Cheyenne Mountain Zoo in Colorado Springs. Photo by KKTV.
By KKTV
Published: Nov. 13, 2020 at 7:37 AM MST|Updated: 1 hour ago
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - The Cheyenne Mountain Zoo says they will be open with the new county’s COVID-19 safety precautions; but will be limiting e-ticket purchases.

The zoo announced on Friday that daytime admission tickets for Monday the 16th and beyond are temporarily not available for purchase by non-members or reservation by members.

Tickets for Friday through Sunday are still available.

For more information please click here.

