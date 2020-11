(KKTV) - CBS News is projecting Joe Biden won Arizona.

The announcement came Thursday night. According to CBS News, the current electoral vote estimate is Biden 290 to 217 for President Trump.

CBS News Reporter Weijia Jiang is reporting Biden is the first Democrat to win Arizona since Bill Clinton did in 1996.

CBS News projects Joe Biden wins Arizona, after counties reported more vote tallies tonight. The current CBS News electoral vote estimate is Biden 290 and Trump 217. https://t.co/tmz7Wv4pha pic.twitter.com/YukIVAvv24 — CBS News (@CBSNews) November 13, 2020

