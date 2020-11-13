Advertisement

Casey makes Masters history in opening round; Tiger at -4

Paul Casey during a press conference during the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club,...
Paul Casey during a press conference during the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club, Thursday, November 12, 2020.(Rusty Jarrett | Rusty Jarrett/Augusta National)
By DOUG FERGUSON
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 5:41 PM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
AUGUSTA, Ga. (AP) - Even without spectators, Paul Casey found plenty of energy just being at the Masters. And it showed.

Casey opened the first November Masters with a 7-under 65. He had a two-shot lead among half the field that finished. Jack Nicklaus and Gary Player hit the ceremonial tee shots. And then the rain came hard, delaying the opening round by three hours. When it resumed, Augusta National was soft and vulnerable.

Tiger Woods had his first bogey-free round at a major in 11 years. He shot 68, matching his best start. Webb Simpson and Xander Schauffele were two behind.

