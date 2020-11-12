Advertisement

Want to attend concerts again? Ticketmaster may ask for proof of vaccination or negative COVID test

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to...
Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test or have had the vaccine.(Source: KCAL, KCBS, CDC, CNN)
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 9:03 AM MST|Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) – With coronavirus vaccines making progress, the concert industry is preparing for a potential return to live events in the coming months.

Ticketmaster has announced that for fans to attend concerts in the future they may have to provide proof of a negative COVID test.

Billboard reports the plan would involve the Ticketmaster app in partnership with medical information firms.

Fans would be required to either verify through the app that they’ve been vaccinated or prove that they have tested negative for the virus within 72 hours of the event.

Anyone who fails to do so would not be allowed into the venue.

Some music fans say the idea may sound good in theory, but there are other issues to consider, including the false sense of security such requirements might provide.

The plan is still in the development phase.

Ticketmaster said fans should not worry about their personal health information being shared or permanently stored.

