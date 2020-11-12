Advertisement

US posts $284.1 billion budget deficit for October

FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going...
FILE - In this Aug. 6, 2020 file photo, a customer leaves a Pier 1 retail store, which is going out of business, during the coronavirus pandemic in Coral Gables, Fla.(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 12, 2020 at 12:14 PM MST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email this link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. is starting the 2021 budget year the way the old year ended, with soaring deficits.

The Treasury Department reported Thursday that the federal government ran up a record October deficit of $284.1 billion, nearly double the red ink of the same month a year ago, as revenues declined while spending to deal with the impact of the coronavirus soared.

The October deficit was almost double the $134.5 billion deficit logged in October 2019. It smashed the previous October record of a $176 billion deficit set in 2009, when the government was spending heavily to lift the country out of a deep recession caused by the 2008 financial crisis.

The deficit for the 2020 budget year, which ended Sept. 30, totaled a record $3.1 trillion, breaking the old mark for an annual deficit of $1.4 trillion set in 2009.

The Congressional Budget Office is projecting that this year’s deficit will surpass the 2020 mark, hitting $3.3 trillion.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Dial for El Paso County 11/11/20
El Paso County will be under ‘high risk’ category for COVID-19; more restrictions in place Friday
A business in downtown Colorado Springs caught fire on 11/10/20.
Significant damage after downtown Colorado Springs business catches fire Tuesday night
Health experts across the country say this simple piece of cloth can stall the mass spread of...
Unprecedented number of cases in El Paso County resulting in skyrocketing hospitalizations, contact tracing backlog
D-11 Logo
D-11 joins other Colorado Springs school districts in moving to remote learning after Thanksgiving break
One of the 170 items Colorado Springs detectives are looking for the owner of. To view all of...
Springs police looking for owners of nearly 200 stolen items

Latest News

Labor Secretary Alex Acosta speaks during news conference at the Department of Labor,...
Justice Dept.: Former Labor Sec. used ‘poor judgment’ in Jeffrey Epstein plea deal
FILE - In this July 27, 2020 file photo, nurse Kathe Olmstead prepares a shot that is part of a...
Feds announce COVID-19 vaccine agreement with drug stores
Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger, at podium, gives an election briefing at the...
Georgia Secretary of State in quarantine amid presidential vote recount
Next steps for a Covid-19 vaccine could be challenging: storing, transporting and distributing...
States ramp up for biggest vaccination effort in US history