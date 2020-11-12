Advertisement

Rare purple-pink diamond sells for more than $26 million

'The Spirit of the Rose' is the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction
“The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
"The Spirit of the Rose" is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.
By CNN staff
Published: Nov. 12, 2020
(CNN) – An incredibly rare, purple-pink diamond just sold for a record $26.6 million.

The nearly 15 carat stone is called “The Spirit of the Rose” and was cut from an even-larger rough diamond, according to the auction company Sotheby’s.

The gem was mined in Russia in 2017 and took a year to cut and polish the oval-shaped stone.

Then it went on display in Hong Kong and Singapore ahead of Wednesday’s sale, where it went to an unknown buyer.

Sotheby’s says “The Spirit of the Rose” is now the most expensive purple-pink diamond ever to sell at auction.

